Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RAB arrests 2 fraudsters over army job scam

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two men on charges of scamming people by circulating a recruitment notice purporting to be from the Bangladesh Army Welfare Trust's Gazipur wing.
The fraudsters have been identified as Rubel Ahmed, 35, and Md Harun-ar-Rashid, 43. They were apprehended in Dhaka's Banani on Wednesday, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Farzana Haque of RAB-3. The suspects swindled unsuspecting applicants out of a large amount of money by advertising fake job openings in the trust, operated by the Bangladesh Army. The law enforcers recovered two forged recruitment notices and 22 fake appointment letters from them.
They have been deceiving people by offering lucrative jobs with a monthly pay of Tk 22,000 and a living space, according to the RAB. Complaints from their victims brough the scammers in the agency's cross hairs.
"Legal actions will be taken against them," Farzana said.     bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elderly woman tied to tree, tortured in Natore
VC calls to portray Begum Rokeya Univ positively
RAB arrests 2 fraudsters over army job scam
Prize giving ceremony of ‘DEVTHON 3.0’ held at BUP
2 cops, accused killed in Tangail road crash
8 sailors missing as cargo ship sinks off Ctg
DMP arrests 41 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Operations at Mongla resume


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft