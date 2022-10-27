RAB arrests 2 fraudsters over army job scam

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two men on charges of scamming people by circulating a recruitment notice purporting to be from the Bangladesh Army Welfare Trust's Gazipur wing.

The fraudsters have been identified as Rubel Ahmed, 35, and Md Harun-ar-Rashid, 43. They were apprehended in Dhaka's Banani on Wednesday, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Farzana Haque of RAB-3. The suspects swindled unsuspecting applicants out of a large amount of money by advertising fake job openings in the trust, operated by the Bangladesh Army. The law enforcers recovered two forged recruitment notices and 22 fake appointment letters from them.

They have been deceiving people by offering lucrative jobs with a monthly pay of Tk 22,000 and a living space, according to the RAB. Complaints from their victims brough the scammers in the agency's cross hairs.

"Legal actions will be taken against them," Farzana said. bdnews24.com









