Prize giving ceremony of ‘DEVTHON 3.0’ held at BUP



Team Starfleet from BUP receives 1st runners-up award of DEVTHON 3.0 at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP in the city on Wednesday. photo: observer

The programme was organized by BUP Development Leaders' Club under the supervision of the Department of Development Studies, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

The competition was designed to inspire students to think creatively and participate in Bangladesh's sustainable development.

In the competition, there were two segments namely Case Competition and Poster Presentation.

In the case competition segment, 'Team Throb' from University of Dhaka became champion, 'Team Starfleet' from BUP became 1st runners-up and 'Team B2B' from IBA of DU became 2nd runners-up.

In the poster presentation, 'Team House Terk', 'Team Equilibrium' and 'Team Eulence' from BUP secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position respectively.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General M Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the special guest on the occasion.









