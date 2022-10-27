Farmer electrocuted in Bhola

BHOLA, Oct 26: A farmer has been electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin, 57, a resident of Alinagar area in the upazila.

It was learnt that the farmer came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a field near his house, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police have recovered the body from the field.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Shaheen Fakir confirmed the incident.




