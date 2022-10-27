Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmer electrocuted in Bhola

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Oct 26: A farmer has been electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin, 57, a resident of Alinagar area in the upazila.
It was learnt that the farmer came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a field near his house, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police have recovered the body from the field.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Shaheen Fakir confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A colourful rally was brought out in Santhia Upazila of Pabna
Farmer electrocuted in Bhola
Workshop on preventing drug abuse held at Nalitabari
Five killed, 28 injured in separate road mishaps
Hasan Maruf best UNO in M'singh Division
130 detained on different charges in four districts
Two unnatural deaths in Moulvibazar, Natore
Cyclone Sitrang impact: Three lakh people water-logged in Khulna Division


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft