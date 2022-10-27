Workshop on preventing drug abuse held at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 26: A workshop on formulation an integrated action plan to prevent the drug abuse was held in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Nalitabari Upazila administration organized the programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in collaboration with Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

Upazila Parishad Chairman Moksedur Rahman Lebu was present as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parveen in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Ashura Begum, DNC Deputy Director Khorshid Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Emdadul Haque, Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Kabir, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Taufiq Ahmed and Primary Education Officer Taufiq Islam, among others, also spoke at the programme.







