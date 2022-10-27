Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed, 28 injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman have been killed and at least 28 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Bogura, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
GOPALGANJ: Three people including an elderly woman have been killed and at least 16 others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Kashiani upazilas of the district in two days.
A madrasa boy was killed and his aunty injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rahidul Islam, 16, son of Hafiz Sheikh, a resident of Patgati area in Tungipara Upazila. He was a student of Patgati Rahmania Madrasa.
The injured is Mukta Khanam, 35, paternal aunty of the deceased.
Police and local sources said Rahidul along with his aunty was going to Gopalganj Town from Patgati at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Pathalia area, leaving him dead on the spot.
Injured Mukta was rescued by locals and taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Jabed Masud confirmed the incident.     
Earlier, a driver was killed and at least 15 passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Kashiani Upazila on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Murad, 45, the driver of a bus of BRTC.
Muksudpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sajibur Rahman said a bus of 'Emad Paribahan' collided head-on with another bus of 'BRTC' on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Majhigati area at around 10:30pm.
At that time, bus driver Murad died on the spot and at least 15 passengers of two buses were injured after the front part of both the vehicles had been twisted.
On information, police and fire service personnel recovered the body as well as took the injured to the nearby Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, the fire service official added.
Meanwhile, an elderly woman was killed after being crushed by an unidentified vehicle in Sadar Upazila early Tuesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.
Bhatiyapara Highway Police Station Inspector Abu Nayem Md Toffazzel Haque said an unidentified vehicle crushed the woman on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Ghonapar area at around 2am, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the woman, the official added.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a bus hit a truck from behind in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as bus helper Babu Mia, 23, son of Asadur Rahman, hailed from Natore, and Mahbubur Rahman Talukder, 38, son of Asab Uddin, hailed from Adamdighi Upazila in the district.
Local sources said a speedy bus of 'Seam Paribahan' hit a roadside truck on the Bogura-Natore highway in Nandigram Filling Station area at around 11am. The accident left helper Babu dead on the spot after his head and hands were dismembered from the body as he was standing at the gate of the bus. One side of the bus got twisted, leaving 12 passengers injured.
At that time, a motorcyclist, who was standing on the side of the road about 100 yards away, was critically injured when the bus crashed into his vehicle after hitting the truck.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where Mahbubur succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SZRMCH morgue for autopsies.  
Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A colourful rally was brought out in Santhia Upazila of Pabna
Farmer electrocuted in Bhola
Workshop on preventing drug abuse held at Nalitabari
Five killed, 28 injured in separate road mishaps
Hasan Maruf best UNO in M'singh Division
130 detained on different charges in four districts
Two unnatural deaths in Moulvibazar, Natore
Cyclone Sitrang impact: Three lakh people water-logged in Khulna Division


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft