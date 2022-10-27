Five killed, 28 injured in separate road mishaps

Five people including a woman have been killed and at least 28 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Bogura, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

GOPALGANJ: Three people including an elderly woman have been killed and at least 16 others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Kashiani upazilas of the district in two days.

A madrasa boy was killed and his aunty injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahidul Islam, 16, son of Hafiz Sheikh, a resident of Patgati area in Tungipara Upazila. He was a student of Patgati Rahmania Madrasa.

The injured is Mukta Khanam, 35, paternal aunty of the deceased.

Police and local sources said Rahidul along with his aunty was going to Gopalganj Town from Patgati at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Pathalia area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Injured Mukta was rescued by locals and taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Jabed Masud confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a driver was killed and at least 15 passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Kashiani Upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Murad, 45, the driver of a bus of BRTC.

Muksudpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sajibur Rahman said a bus of 'Emad Paribahan' collided head-on with another bus of 'BRTC' on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Majhigati area at around 10:30pm.

At that time, bus driver Murad died on the spot and at least 15 passengers of two buses were injured after the front part of both the vehicles had been twisted.

On information, police and fire service personnel recovered the body as well as took the injured to the nearby Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, the fire service official added.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman was killed after being crushed by an unidentified vehicle in Sadar Upazila early Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Bhatiyapara Highway Police Station Inspector Abu Nayem Md Toffazzel Haque said an unidentified vehicle crushed the woman on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Ghonapar area at around 2am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the woman, the official added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a bus hit a truck from behind in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as bus helper Babu Mia, 23, son of Asadur Rahman, hailed from Natore, and Mahbubur Rahman Talukder, 38, son of Asab Uddin, hailed from Adamdighi Upazila in the district.

Local sources said a speedy bus of 'Seam Paribahan' hit a roadside truck on the Bogura-Natore highway in Nandigram Filling Station area at around 11am. The accident left helper Babu dead on the spot after his head and hands were dismembered from the body as he was standing at the gate of the bus. One side of the bus got twisted, leaving 12 passengers injured.

At that time, a motorcyclist, who was standing on the side of the road about 100 yards away, was critically injured when the bus crashed into his vehicle after hitting the truck.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where Mahbubur succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SZRMCH morgue for autopsies.

Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.







