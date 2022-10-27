Hasan Maruf best UNO in M'singh Division



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Oct 26: Hasan Maruf of Gouripur has been selected as the best upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Mymensingh Division for his excellent contribution to promoting primary education.He also won the National Primary Education Medal-2022.This matter has been confirmed in a circular signed by the chairman of the selection committee Divisional Commissioner Md Shafiqur Reza Biswas and Deputy Director of Mymensingh Primary Education Department Md Rakib Uddin.Hasan Maruf has been working tirelessly to improve the quality of primary education since he joined the upazila as a UNO in 2020. For this purpose, he has implemented various plans.