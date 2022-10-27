130 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 130 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Sirajganj and Bogura, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 121 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning arrested 23 people, on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 7 were drug addicts and the remaining 2 were nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 41 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 14 were drug addicts and the remaining 17 were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP, DB Police and District Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 57 people on various charges in the district.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 29 had arrest warrants, 14 were drug addicts and the remaining 24 were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested people, the RMP official added.

NOAKHALI: Police have arrested three members of a snatchers' gang in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

They were arrested from different areas in Maijdi Town at night along with the snatching tools and cash money.

The arrested persons are: Saif alias Saiful, 25, son of Abdur Rahim Maker of Dharmapur, Ismail, 35, son of Abdur Rob Bhulu of Purba Shulyakia, and Md Humayun, 25, son of Dulal Muhuri of the same area under Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) in the upazila.

Police sources said a snatching gang has been active doing criminal activities in Maijdi Town of the upazila for the recent times.

Knowing the matter, Sudharam Model PS authorities set up CCTV cameras in several points in the town.

Following the footages, police arrested the trio at night after conducting separate drives in the town.

At that time, the law enforcers recovered two CNGs used for snatching, one knife and Tk 19,500 in cash from their possession.

One Mizanur Rahman, 44, of Salehpur area under Sadar Upazila of the district, identified the snatchers.

Earlier, Mizanur Rahman became a victim of snatching on October 3. The snatchers took away Tk 1.10 lakh from him at that time, Mizanur alleged.

Following the complaint, police, later, conducted separate drives in the town and arrested three persons.

SIRAJGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested three members of a robbers' gang along with firearms from Belkuchi Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Montaz Ali Pramanik, 28, son of late Sobhan Pramanik of Jidhuri Uttarpara Village, Ali Hasan, 27, son of Golzar Hossain of Maijhal Randhunipara Village, and Likhon, 22, son of Habibur Rahman of Nobipur Kandapara Village in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Samsherpur area of the upazila on October 17 last and arrested the trio.

The law enforcers also recovered a foreign revolver, one shooter gun, one magazine and three rounds of bullets from their possession during the drive.

Two more companions of the arrested managed to flee the scene after sensing the presence of the law enforcers.

Police, however, are trying to arrest the other members of the gang, the sources added.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three members of an abductors' gang from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.

Two abducted persons were also rescued at that time.

The arrested persons are: Shakil Hossain, 24, son of Chandu Mia, Jewel Rana, 25, son of Nur Alam, and Sakib Hossain, 22, son of late Moklesar, residents of Naruli area in the upazila.

The rescued persons are: Akash Hossain, 24, and Sumaiya Akhter.

RAB-12 Bogura Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Tauhidul Mobin Khan said the arrested persons along with five others made an abducting gang in the district town. They have been doing such awful crimes since the last three years.

However, the trio kidnapped Akash and Sumaiya from Matidalli Akshatara area in the town at noon of October 17. Later on, they took the abducted to Naruli area and demanded ransom money to their family members.

Knowing the matter, Akash's wife lodged a general diary with Bogura Sadar PS.

Following this, a team of RAB-12 arrested the abductors and rescued the victims in the evening.

A case was filed with Bogura Sadar PS against the arrested in this regard, the RAB official added.







