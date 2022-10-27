Video
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:40 PM
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in Moulvibazar, Natore

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Natore, in three days.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: a construction worker, who was seriously injured after falling from the roof of a building in Kulaura Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Sylhet on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Afzal Hossain, 28, son of late Md Jahir Mia, a resident of Rampasha Village under Joychandi Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Joychandi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdur Rob Mahbub said Afzal was working on the roof of an under construction building owned by one Azfar Mia in Rampasha Village on Saturday. At that time, he fell on the ground from the roof accidentally, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Afzal Hossain to Sylhet following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Afzal succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Sylhet on Monday morning while undergoing treatment there, the UP chairman added.  
NATORE: A schoolgirl has died from snakebite in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Adori, 11, daughter of Ahmed Ali, a resident of Temukh Naogaon Village under Tajpur Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Temukh Naogaon Government Primary School.
Tajpur UP Chairman Minhaj Uddin said a venomous snake bit Adori while she was playing near a pigeon's room on their house yard, which left her seriously injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

