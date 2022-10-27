Video
Home Countryside

Cyclone Sitrang impact: Three lakh people water-logged in Khulna Division

4,894 houses, 6,253 ha crop fields damaged

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Zahid Hossain

KHULNA, Oct 26:  At least four districts in Khulna Division have been partially flooded due to cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' that occurred  in the coastal region of the country on Tuesday.
According to Khulna Divisional Commissioner Office sources, because of flood, over 700 of shr
Many houses of coastal areas in Khulna Division were damaged because of Cyclone Sitrang. The picture taken on Tuesday from Paikgachha Upazila shows an affected couple in front of their damaged house. photo: observer

imp ghers (enclosures)  were washed away, over two lakh 50 thousand people water-logged, embankment  in low-lying areas was damaged.
At least 1.75 lakh people of three districts of the division have been affected of tidal waves because of Cyclone 'Sitrang' in Khulna coastal-belt, official sources said.
"Hundreds of shrimp ghers (enclosures) were washed way, 3,270 thashed houses  fully damaged, 1,624 houses partially damaged,  huge trees uprooted, and many villages submerged by tidal surge of Sitrang,"  the sources added.
Besides, one was killed in Narail during the cyclone.
Khulna, Bagerhat, Magura and Narail District Administrations, Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) of Mongla West Zone, Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to rehabilitate the affected people of the coastal areas.
As part of the immediate response, more than three lakh people were successfully evacuated and taken them to 1,52,350 cyclone shelters in coastal districts before  cyclone 'Sitrang' hit Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Division ," said Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury on Wednesday.
While a thorough assessment of damage caused by the cyclone will be made, there are reports of many trees uprooted from different coastal resorts including Dakop, Koyra and Paikgacha  in Khulna, Shyamnagar, Ashshuni and Kaligang in Satkhira, Sharonkhola, Morelgang and Mongla in Bagerhat and other two districts in the division.
Around four-to-five foot high tidal surge due to impact of cyclonic storm Sitrang caused a "fear of a partial disaster" that is mostly over" he said, adding loss to lives and properties is not much as the district administrations took appropriate precautionary measures to cope the disaster.
In some places, trees have fallen and traffic has been stopped; raw-brick and thashed houses have been partially and fully damaged due to tidal waves; the embankments in the lower reaches of Koyra, and Dakop in Khulna and other upazilas in Satkhira and Bagerhat have been flooded, he added.


