Thursday, 27 October, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Stop student harassment in universities

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Government-run university residence halls are now synonymous with violence. The university campus is the preferred location for students. Images of student abuse at the universities of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barisal, and Eden Government Women's College have recently come to light. Numerous threats, assaults, and thefts of valuables target students. The parents were concerned when CCTV evidence of a severe beating in a Barisal University hallway was made public.

Questions concerning the function of hall and university management may surface in the public consciousness when this image of numerous autonomous institutions is given. A formal complaint is actually required when a claim of torture is made. The victims are not complaining out of fear. Is the university administration unable to preserve its own autonomous setting?

 The management of the university has a fundamental duty to ensure that students are safe wherever on campus. This obligation cannot be compromised. Students cannot be denied security in this day and age because everyone has a right to security. Foreign students will be hesitant to attend universities where they can be admitted.

Sifat Rabbani
Student, Department of Political Science Jagannath University



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft