Disabled needs care, not negligence

People with disabilities are the largest part of the marginalized population in Bangladesh. Not only from the society or the state, but even from the family, disabled people are often subjected to deprivation and negative behavior. Not only in Bangladesh, but in countries around the world, people with disabilities experience various deprivations and discrimination.



Violations of the rights of children with disabilities in Bangladesh are rooted in discrimination in the family, society and the workplace. There is a belief at all levels of society that disability is a curse and a punishment for wrongdoing that affects disabled people's access to adequate care, health, nutrition, education and participation.



An analysis of the situation of children with disabilities shows that children with disabilities are in the most vulnerable position in Bangladesh when it comes to receiving education. Although the primary education enrollment rate is 97 percent, only 11 percent of children with disabilities get any kind of education.



A Charter on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 13 December 2006. States parties to the Charter shall ensure that all children, including children with disabilities, enjoy their rights without discrimination. Bangladesh is among the signatories of this charter. The National Child Policy also talks about protecting the rights of all children, including children with disabilities. But the reality of our country is different. Society has a negative attitude towards children with disabilities. Even parents who give birth to children with disabilities are considered orphans in our society. Where we should have made the social system easier for the disabled, we have neglected them. The future of these children depends on social ideology. If the society considers them unworthy and undesirable, they will have no place to stand up. Most of the people in the country have a negative perception about disability. However, it is true that people with disabilities can prove their capabilities and contribute to national development if they get the support they need. People with disabilities are discriminated against in many ways due to misconceptions about them. The views of persons with disabilities on various issues are generally not taken into account and their rights are often violated, which ultimately excludes them from the mainstream of development.



Also, in 2006, India amended its Constitution due to the conflict between the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Constitution of India. But we passed the Disability Rights and Protection Act 2013 without amending the constitution. Whereas India has kept the same law for all institutions but in our country it is completely different. We also did not get the subsequent rules in the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2013, where there are supposed to be committees at many district and upazila levels. That too has not been implemented.



Therefore, we should remove their disabilities and facilitate the development of special qualities. It is necessary to create a favorable environment for them by removing discrimination from family, society, educational institutions, jobs. Remember that our neglect destroys the will power in them, making them feel like a burden to society.



The government should come forward for the development of disabled children. The disability allowance provided by the government is negligible. As a result, begging has developed with the disabled in rural and urban areas. Therefore the amount of allowance fixed for them needs to be increased and provision should be made to reach them.



Above all, families and society must be tolerant and supportive of children with disabilities. We must remember that disabled people are our children, our neighbors, our own people. So instead of showing indifference towards them, we should focus on their improvement. Many people with disabilities are found employed in public, private and private institutions, but very few compared to the larger disabled population. In this regard, it is necessary to formulate a professional action strategy.

The writer is president, Jagannath University Feature, JU













