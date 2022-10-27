How rational is Rohingya repatriation under military rule  in Myanmar?

According to the bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar, repatriation was supposed to start on March 2021, following the list delivered by the Bangladesh government. Bangladesh produced a list of 8,40,000 Rohingya for verification, and not surprisingly, the then Myanmar government verified only five percent of them. The verified Myanmar 42,000 nationals were about to be repatriated in March. Suddenly the repatriation approach bit the dust due to the military coup and overthrow of Myanmar's democratic government.



After the takeover, Myanmar's military junta sought time from Bangladesh's foreign ministry to start repatriation showing the cause of low logistic capacity. Bangladesh could not create comprehensive pressure on the interim military government as they were not a direct party of the bilateral agreement; rather, Bangladesh chose the way of persuasion. The reason for such overtaking by the military was an allegation of election fraud by the National League of Democracy.



Hence without the president's and parliament's approval, the military junta declared a state of emergency by not following the provision of Myanmar's constitution of 2008. Now the question is, 'can Bangladesh force the military junta to implement the bilateral agreement if they deny concurring with it?' Or is such an agreement practically enforceable with an unconstitutional government? Will Myanmar's unconstitutional interim government be able to proceed with the repatriation mechanism amidst political conflict? Lastly, is the repatriation during militarized government supported by UNHCR?



Bangladesh needs to find answers to these questions to pursue successful repatriation under such an extraordinary situation in Myanmar. The current situation in Myanmar has opened two dialogues for the Rohingyas. Before the Military takeover, citizens of Myanmar denied the atrocities against Rohingyas, and in fact, many of them justified the acts of a military junta, as Rohingyas were named insurgents (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) who allegedly attacked military bases. The narrative changed after the coup, and they started to believe that these were all made up to justify the brutal killings, rapes, extortions, etc., of the military junta.



Rohingyas have now achieved popular recognition among the citizens of Myanmar. This was one of the fundamental barriers to peaceful repatriation, as the Rohingyas are expected to be reintegrated with Buddhist citizens of their country of origin. But the popular acceptance in no way accelerates the repatriation process unless the military government materializes the agreement. The second one is, Military junta's takeover by overthrowing the democratic government may seem like supporting the cause of Rohingya repatriation, but it actually intends to procrastinate the whole repatriation process. Because the military junta neither has the political will to take them back nor the intention to implement the bilateral treaty. United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees has also discouraged voluntary repatriation in its handbook when the country is militarized or political unrest is existent. UNHCR further says voluntary repatriation during conflict requires: a) an informed decision by the refugees, b) the country of origin supports it, c) the country of origin assured non-militarized, peaceful, and non-political return of the refugees, and d) humanitarian mandate is respected by the parties.



Tatmadaw, or Myanmar's military junta, has successfully fulfilled all of these negative attributes of backlashing the voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees. But still, the UNHCR handbook directs for facilitation of return if the refugees voluntarily want to return after knowing the situation in the country of origin. Being a main stakeholder in the whole process, Bangladesh cannot force the military government to implement the bilateral treaty hurriedly, considering the political instability, according to UNHCR. Also, it cannot pressure the refugees for voluntary repatriation amidst militarized and violently politicized environment in Myanmar.



As the military junta is in the power of the country contemporarily, non-militarized and peaceful repatriation seems nearly impossible following the handbook of UNHCR. But if refugees will to return in such situations, UNHCR has to facilitate and monitor that unadvised return. Returnee monitoring and facilitating is a legal concern of UNHCR to ensure a safe environment in the country of origin under conclusion 40 of the UNHCR Executive Committee. Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions has also asked for the protection of returnees (they do not actively take part in hostilities) in non-international armed conflict, which shall be mandated by ICRC. In fact, the returnee protection mechanism is prevalent in all human rights and humanitarian treaties amidst situations of political conflict, communal unrest, war, or militarized regime.



From the above argument, it is evident that Tatmadaw cannot escape the implementation of a bilateral treaty. Sooner or later, they have to take back the refugees if they remain in power in the country following international refugee repatriation mechanisms. Significantly, UNHCR shall forward a persuasive role if the refugees want to return voluntarily and monitor the returnees after repatriation following the directions of the handbook rather than discouraging the return.



The foreign ministry of Bangladesh shall endeavor to create international pressure on Myanmar military junta by the involvement of different agencies and countries to redact a successful repatriation engineering as soon as practicable.



The writer is lecturer,

Department of Law, Feni University















