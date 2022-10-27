

City's water logging crisis



Though water-logging is not a new phenomenon in Dhaka, which goes under knee-deep water with just a shower of rain -- we see year after year, unfortunately, a solid plan to combat this misery has hardly been mulled out by our policymakers. Naturally, it failed to withstand the all devouring effect of 'Sitrang' that laid bare the grounds where attention needs to be scaled up.



According to a report by this daily, coastal areas of the country have been encountering disturbances to road and power links. And it is feared that 'Sitrang' has caused overwhelming harm to houses and crops - and rural experts had warned earlier to the cyclone plummeting that the harm caused to crops may lead to critical food uncertainties for Bangladesh given the current worldwide circumstances.



Rainwater is carried through natural canals and large concrete pipes to flood plains and rivers, but as most of the canals have been grabbed by the encroachers or clogged with solid wastes, the city streets are submerged even after a little rain.



Jatrabari, Malibagh and Mirpur were among the worst affected areas where water logging and streets clogged with traffic increased the plight of people living in the megapolis.



Moreover, according to experts, the city's storm-water drainage system is inadequate and is only capable of dealing with 20mm of rainfall and the streets get waterlogged if the rainfall exceeds 40mm. So, Dhaka needs to have a drainage network through which the canals, water retention areas, flood plains and rivers would collect, carry and retain rainwater and will be connected with each other.



Immediate action needs to be taken to reclaim the lost floodplains and canals, otherwise the situation will keep worsening. It is the duty of the city authorities to clean up the clogged drains and canals and rescue the water bodies inside the city from the land grabbers. The Dhaka City Corporations and Dhaka Wasa have to do their development works in mutual understanding and coordination. But what is most important is the immediate implementation of the Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan (DAP) if we want a permanent solution to this problem.



