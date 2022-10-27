ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port

ONE Bank Ltd signed an Agreement with Bangladesh Land Port to set up a Bank's Collection Booth at Bhomra Land Port at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited and Md. Alamgir, Chairman (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Land Port signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this Agreement, all users of Bhomra Land Prot will get all kinds of banking facilities from this collection booth.

Fahmida Akhtar, ndc, Additional Secretary, Member (Development), D M Atiqur Rahman, Deputy Secretary, Director (Admin) of Bangladesh Land Port, Abu Zafore Md Saleh, Additional Managing Director, John Sarkar, Deputy Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited along with other high officials of both the organisations were also present in the Ceremony.