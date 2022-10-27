

MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Tuition Fees, Admission Fees, Semester Fees and other Charges of the Students of Dhaka Imperial College through Online, Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", Digital Banking App "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking Outlets, Collection Booth and other Delivery Channels.

Principal of Dhaka Imperial College Arif Ahmed, Vice Principal Mohammed Delowar Hossain Mridha, Associate Professor Md. Razaul Karim Bhuiyan from college and Vice President and Head of Aftabnagar Branch Md. Aminul Islam, AVP and Head of ILM Division Tapon James Rozario along with Teachers of DIC and other Officials of MBL were also present in the signing ceremony.







