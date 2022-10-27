Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division



Salim Anwar

Islamic banking veteran Salim Anwar has joined as SEVP and Head of Islamic Banking Divison.

Before joining Padma Bank, Salim Anwar was the Head of Internal Control and Compliance Wing at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, who retired recently.

He started his banking career in Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd as a probationary officer in 1992 .

During his 30 years of long career, Salim Anwar served in Commercial Investment Department, Investment Policy and Planning Department and Musharaka Department in Head Office and various branches. Besides, he served as Head Of Branch in different branches for 16 years including two corporate branches.







