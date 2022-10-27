

NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest

This loan will be given from the 'Revolving Capital Support Fund' of 'Jayeeta Foundation' which is formed under the special supervision of the Prime Minister under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

Women entrepreneurs can take this loan in their own name and in the name of the association. These loan facilities will be provided with or without collateral.

A MoU was officially signed by Afroza Khan, Managing Director of Jayeeta Foundation and Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank in the conference room of Jayeeta Foundation while Shahidul Islam, Additional Secretary and Project Director of Joyeeta Tower Nirman Project presided over the ceremony.

Harunur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of NRBC Bank, Harunur Rashid, Head of SME and Agriculture Credit Department and Suraiya Rahman, Manager of Dhanmondi Women's Branch and others were present in the event.







NRBC Bank is giving 5 percent interest loans to women entrepreneurs on easy terms. Under this special scheme to raise women as entrepreneurs, maximum loan assistance of up to 50 lakh taka will be provided. NRBC Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jayeeta Foundation for this purpose.This loan will be given from the 'Revolving Capital Support Fund' of 'Jayeeta Foundation' which is formed under the special supervision of the Prime Minister under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.Women entrepreneurs can take this loan in their own name and in the name of the association. These loan facilities will be provided with or without collateral.A MoU was officially signed by Afroza Khan, Managing Director of Jayeeta Foundation and Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank in the conference room of Jayeeta Foundation while Shahidul Islam, Additional Secretary and Project Director of Joyeeta Tower Nirman Project presided over the ceremony.Harunur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of NRBC Bank, Harunur Rashid, Head of SME and Agriculture Credit Department and Suraiya Rahman, Manager of Dhanmondi Women's Branch and others were present in the event.