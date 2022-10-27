Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest

NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest

NRBC Bank is giving 5 percent interest loans to women entrepreneurs on easy terms. Under this special scheme to raise women as entrepreneurs, maximum loan assistance of up to 50 lakh taka will be provided. NRBC Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jayeeta Foundation for this purpose.
This loan will be given from the 'Revolving Capital Support Fund' of 'Jayeeta Foundation' which is formed under the special supervision of the Prime Minister under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.
Women entrepreneurs can take this loan in their own name and in the name of the association. These loan facilities will be provided with or without collateral.
A MoU was officially signed by Afroza Khan, Managing Director of Jayeeta Foundation and Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank in the conference room of Jayeeta Foundation while Shahidul Islam, Additional Secretary and Project Director of Joyeeta Tower Nirman Project presided over the ceremony.
Harunur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of NRBC Bank, Harunur Rashid, Head of SME and Agriculture Credit Department and Suraiya Rahman, Manager of Dhanmondi Women's Branch and others were present in the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port
MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College
Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division
NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest
Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary
BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme
Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares


Latest News
Two siblings held with gold bars worth Tk 1.08cr
India win toss, bat against Netherlands at T20 World Cup
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft