Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:49 PM
Home Business

Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

The Premier Bank Ltd celebrated 23 years of success and prosperity on Wednesday October 26, 2022. Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank inaugurated the programme through a beautiful cake cutting ceremony.
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony attended by Members of the Board of Directors B.H. Haroon, MP; M. Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Independent Directors Kaiser A. Chowdhury and Naba Gopal Banik, Advisor Muhammed Ali and many others.
Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Founder Chairman of The Premier Bank stated in his speech     at the ceremony that "Our journey started in 1999. Since then, we have been able to prosper and achieve our current position by earning the trust, faith and love of the people.
Our bank has had an important role in the development of various sectors across the country. We could not have achieved our current position without the support, guidance and love of our valued clients, well-wishers, patrons, controlling bodies and media personnel." Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Management Authority of the bank for the gradual and steady success of PremierBank.
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, thanked everyone and stated that "Our journey on the road to prosperity will continue. Premier Banks current (30/09/2022) portfolio of assets and deposits stand at 38,280 crores and 29,130 crores respectively, while present A.D ratio is 74.26pc compared to 76.22 pc of last year.
Our banks present L.C.R is 123.96 pc which was 117.21pc last year, while N.F.S.R is 124.52pc which was 122.38pc last year and percentage of bad loans is 2.76pc. Our A.D ratio, L.C.R, N.F.S.R and percentage of bad loans is in good standing according to the standards of Bangladesh Bank. We are hopeful that within the next 5 years our bank will be one of the top performing banks of the country based on all parameters.
Muhammed Ali, Advisor to the bank, said "Bangladesh is moving forward towards the goal of becoming a developed and prosperous nation by the year 2041. In this journey, Premier Bank continues to be a major and significant contributor due to the various progressive strategies we have adopted under the leadership and guidance of Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Directors.


