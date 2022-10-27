BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme

Aiming at facilitating and increase of foreign direct investments and international trade the central bank on Wednesday added group of companies and their related organizations to settle payments through post import financing (PIF) on conditional basis.

In this regard the central bank's baking regulation and policy department (BRPD) has issued a fresh circular on the day which states that group of companies among themselves and with their related companies can settle payments through PIF by cross border transactions instead of import against local letter of credits.

Earlier in April this year Bangladesh Bank expanded coverage of PIF allowing the importers of industrial raw material more time under the facility to repay import liabilities.

PIF was previously available to importers of daily commodities and industrial raw materials. But in April circular, the BRPD included importers of other commodities and agricultural products.

With the latest circular the foreign direct investors in Bangladesh can repay bill through PIF through cross border transactions. Importers of daily commodities such as rice, onion, pulse, garlic, and edible oil can get 90 days under the PIF, while importers of other commodities - excluding the above mentioned items - get 120 days.

Besides, importers of agricultural products such as fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, agri machineries and livestock products such as essential nutrients for livestock including fish and poultry, vaccines, medicines can get the PIF facility for 180 days.

The importers of industrial raw materials used to receive the PIF for 180 days, but now they get 210 to repay the loans, read the central bank circular, adding that a bank will not be able to extend the PIF tenure for those sectors any further.

PIF facilities can also be restructured and rescheduled for up to 30 days for daily commodities and other trading products. This timeframe can be up to 60 days for the agricultural and industrial raw material sectors.

The Bangladesh Bank had made a guideline regarding the PIF facility in June last year, mentioning that all types of loans for payment of import liabilities will be called Post Import Financing (PIF). Such loans are also known as "Loan against Trust Receipt (LATR) or LTR" for conventional banks and "Murabaha Trust Receipt (MTR)" for Islamic banks.

Under this guideline, the regulator had asked banks to set up a separate unit with skilled manpower for monitoring the trade related loans and PIF facilities. This unit has to ensure that the existing rules and regulations are complied with while disbursing trade loans.

















