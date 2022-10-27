Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices

Rice growing in India was hampered by uneven monsoon rainfall, which led to export limitations in September. Floods also reduced Pakistan's output, despite rising consumption in major importers like Bangladesh and the Philippines. Because of this, experts predict that in 2022-2023, worldwide demand will exceed global output.

After more than a decade of stability, India's new restrictions on rice exports might spark a surge in world prices, according to traders, as New Delhi's protectionist stance coincides with declining supply in other key countries and growing worldwide demand, New Delhi-based Inventiva business magazine reported on Wednesday.

This is terrible news for the Asian and African nations that rely heavily on rice imports, with some of them getting as much as 60% of their needs met.

Since the world's largest rice producer, India, prohibited the export of broken rice and imposed a 20% export tariff on select non-basmati kinds, rice prices have increased by more than 10%. The worldwide price of rice increased 2.2% last month to reach an 18-month high, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Nitin Gupta, vice president for the rice business of Olam India, predicted that the global market will continue to grow. Following the COVID-19 production and supply chain disruptions, which made it difficult for governments worldwide to control food inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulted in the removal of millions of tonnes of food products from the world market, which caused inflation to reach a record early this year.














