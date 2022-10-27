Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Rice growing in India was hampered by uneven monsoon rainfall, which led to export limitations in September. Floods also reduced Pakistan's output, despite rising consumption in major importers like Bangladesh and the Philippines. Because of this, experts predict that in 2022-2023, worldwide demand will exceed global output.
After more than a decade of stability, India's new restrictions on rice exports might spark a surge in world prices, according to traders, as New Delhi's protectionist stance coincides with declining supply in other key countries and growing worldwide demand, New Delhi-based Inventiva business magazine reported on Wednesday.
Rice growing in India was hampered by uneven monsoon rainfall, which led to export limitations in September. Floods also reduced Pakistan's output, despite rising consumption in major importers like Bangladesh and the Philippines. Because of this, experts predict that in 2022-2023, demand will be greater than supply.
This is terrible news for the Asian and African nations that rely heavily on rice imports, with some of them getting as much as 60% of their needs met.
Since the world's largest rice producer, India, prohibited the export of broken rice and imposed a 20% export tariff on select non-basmati kinds, rice prices have increased by more than 10%. The worldwide price of rice increased 2.2% last month to reach an 18-month high, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Nitin Gupta, vice president for the rice business of Olam India, predicted that the global market will continue to grow. Following the COVID-19 production and supply chain disruptions, which made it difficult for governments worldwide to control food inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulted in the removal of millions of tonnes of food products from the world market, which caused inflation to reach a record early this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port
MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College
Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division
NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest
Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary
BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme
Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares


Latest News
India win toss, bat against Netherlands at T20 World Cup
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft