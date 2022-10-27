Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Stocks gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the investors continued to put fresh stakes pulling up indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the end of the day's trading, DESX, the benchmark index of DSE gained 16.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 6,334 while the Shariah-based index DSES added 2.64 points or 0.19 per cent to 1,393 and the blue-chip index DS30 increased 5.43 points or 0.24 per cent to 2,249. The DSE turnover stood at Tk 741.8 crore. Of the issues traded on the DSE, 71 advanced, 46 declined, and 237 remained unchanged. Beximco Limited has come to the top of trading in the DSE on Wednesday. The company's shares worth Tk 72.20 crore were traded.
Orion Farmers is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 40.34 crore. Sea-Pearl Hotel has come to the third place in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 37.43 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions included Anwar Galvanizing, Eastern Housing, Intraco CNG, JMI Hospital, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, BDCom and ADN Telecom.
Other top gainers on the DSE include Navana Pharma 9.92 per cent, Sea-Pearl Hotels 8.97 per cent, Paper Processing 8.74 per cent, Monospool Paper 8.73 per cent, Gemini Sea Food 8.64 per cent, Tamizuddin Textiles 7.75 per cent, Munnu Agro Machinery 7.48 per cent, Genex Infosys 7.35 per cent and K&Q 5.81 per cent.
Among the top losers on the DSE were Sonali Paper 4.92 per cent, Yakin Polymer 4.24 per cent, BBS 4.16 per cent, Sinobangla 3.98 per cent, BDCom 3.87 per cent, Haqqani Pulp 3.83 per cent, JMI Syringes 3.15 per cent, Copper tech 3.03 per cent and Wata Chemical 2.73 per cent.
At the CSE, the other bourse of the country, the overall price index CASPI increased by 24 points. Tk 19.65 crore has been traded in the market. Forty-eight of the 201 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 43 has decreased and the price of 110 has remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port
MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College
Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division
NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest
Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary
BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme
Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares


Latest News
India win toss, bat against Netherlands at T20 World Cup
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft