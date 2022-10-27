Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares

Stocks gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the investors continued to put fresh stakes pulling up indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trading, DESX, the benchmark index of DSE gained 16.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 6,334 while the Shariah-based index DSES added 2.64 points or 0.19 per cent to 1,393 and the blue-chip index DS30 increased 5.43 points or 0.24 per cent to 2,249. The DSE turnover stood at Tk 741.8 crore. Of the issues traded on the DSE, 71 advanced, 46 declined, and 237 remained unchanged. Beximco Limited has come to the top of trading in the DSE on Wednesday. The company's shares worth Tk 72.20 crore were traded.

Orion Farmers is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 40.34 crore. Sea-Pearl Hotel has come to the third place in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 37.43 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions included Anwar Galvanizing, Eastern Housing, Intraco CNG, JMI Hospital, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, BDCom and ADN Telecom.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Navana Pharma 9.92 per cent, Sea-Pearl Hotels 8.97 per cent, Paper Processing 8.74 per cent, Monospool Paper 8.73 per cent, Gemini Sea Food 8.64 per cent, Tamizuddin Textiles 7.75 per cent, Munnu Agro Machinery 7.48 per cent, Genex Infosys 7.35 per cent and K&Q 5.81 per cent.

Among the top losers on the DSE were Sonali Paper 4.92 per cent, Yakin Polymer 4.24 per cent, BBS 4.16 per cent, Sinobangla 3.98 per cent, BDCom 3.87 per cent, Haqqani Pulp 3.83 per cent, JMI Syringes 3.15 per cent, Copper tech 3.03 per cent and Wata Chemical 2.73 per cent.

At the CSE, the other bourse of the country, the overall price index CASPI increased by 24 points. Tk 19.65 crore has been traded in the market. Forty-eight of the 201 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 43 has decreased and the price of 110 has remained unchanged.











