Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:49 PM
VAT wing recovers Tk 320.49cr from 171 firms in 3 months

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Value-added tax (VAT) wing of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) collected Tk 320.49 crore VAT that were evaded by 171 firms  in the first quarter (July-September) of the current financial 2022-2023, according to NBR data.
Of the amount, the VAT audit unit of the revenue board managed to collect Tk 178.89 crore, VAT intelligence unit Tk 84 crore and VAT investigation unit Tk 58.3 crore in the period. So far, the units have detected Tk 1,010 crore was dodged by 6,167 businesses.
NBR officials said all the units under the VAT wing of the NBR were operating their drives to boost the revenue earnings and make awareness among the businesses to shun VAT dodging tendency.
They said, 'Thirty-five per cent or 2,158 cases relating to VAT dodging issues were solved in the period while the VAT intelligence has filed cases against 489 firms over dodging VAT in the period.'
The NBR has found businesses are dodging VAT in several ways, including manipulating sales data, they said. Many firms pay VAT on sales, but do not deduct the VAT applicable at source on expenses, they added.
A survey conducted in February to May 2022 found that 70 per cent businesses were conducting business without BIN registration in Dhaka, they said. According to VAT law, it is mandatory to obtain a VAT registration before starting a business.
According to NBR, Tk 23,215.75 crore was earned as VAT in the first quarter of the current financial  2022-2023.The NBR collected Tk 1,08,418.23 crore as VAT against the target of Tk 1,28,873 crore in FY22. The government has set Tk 1,36,900 crore target as VAT collection for FY23.


