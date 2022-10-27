Video
Bdjobs fair kicks off today in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bdjobs.com is going to organize a Job Fair in Khulna on today (Thursday) in order to recruit 1,000 manpower.
The job fair will start at the gymnasium hall adjacent to Khulna District Stadium 9 am and  will continue till 5 pm, said Mr. Prokash Roy Chowdhury, Director of  Bdjobs.com in a press briefing in the capital on Tuesday.
He said, "The reality of our job market is that even though there are thousands of unemployed job seekers in the country, the companies are not able to hire the required manpower. To solve this problem bdjobs.com has been trying to bring job aspirants and employers under one roof for the last 15 years by organizing this job fair."
Prokash Chowdhury also said that so far 18 thousand job aspirants have registered online and 22 to 25 thousand job aspirants are expected to participate in this fair.
On October 27 from 9 am to 5 pm job aspirants can submit the application form at the stalls of the participating companies.To participate in the fair, job aspirants have to register online at www.bdjobs.com/jobfair.
Mosaddiq bin Kamal, Mazharul Islam Manju, Helal Uddin and coordinator of the fair Mohammad Ali Feroze were also present at the press briefing.  -UNB


