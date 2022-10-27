

Bank Asia, India EXIM Bank sign issuing bank agreement

The facility will enable exporters and importers to access in reliable and reasonable terms and conditions favorable to trade finance as well as provide liquidity and stability in trade finance system, says a press release.

The programme allows Bank Asia to increase volume of trade transactions, with extended tenor and access to competitive pricing terms. The trade guarantee of EXIM, India facilitates critical value-chain imports, promotes global trade.

Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director (CC) of Bank Asia and Tarun Sharma, Chief General Manager and CFO, EXIM-India, signed the facility agreement in the city recently.

Md. Zia Arfin, SEVP and Head of International Division, Bank Asia, along with other senior officials of both organizations also joined the signing ceremony.

















