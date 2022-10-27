

Tritech joins as Sponsor Exhibitor in Safe HVAC-R Fair

Tritech is an ISO certified HVAC-R company with largest engineering team in the industry, and has 20 years dedicated experience in the field of HVAC-R.

Tritechis widely known as the expert in central air conditioning solutions for large commercial and industrial HVAC-R needs.

Tritech is the pioneer of VRF AC and Oil Free Magnetic Bearing Chiller technology in Bangladesh.

At the Fair Tritech got huge response from visitors due to their unique presentation of different HVAC-R solutions.

Tritech presented top 10 global brands Smardt, Kawasaki, Daikin, Dunham Bush, LG, Midea, FabricAir, Fisair, Yake&Elta Fans. Their wide range of VRF solution, Oil Free Magnetic Bearing Compressor and FabricAir Dummy Blower got most of the attentions. Throughout the fair Tritech stall was in the limelight due to their creative stall design concept and brand positioning.













Tritech - the country's largest HVAC-R provider recently participated as Sponsor Exhibitor in the 'Safe HVAC-R Fair' at ICCB, says a press release.Tritech is an ISO certified HVAC-R company with largest engineering team in the industry, and has 20 years dedicated experience in the field of HVAC-R.Tritechis widely known as the expert in central air conditioning solutions for large commercial and industrial HVAC-R needs.Tritech is the pioneer of VRF AC and Oil Free Magnetic Bearing Chiller technology in Bangladesh.At the Fair Tritech got huge response from visitors due to their unique presentation of different HVAC-R solutions.Tritech presented top 10 global brands Smardt, Kawasaki, Daikin, Dunham Bush, LG, Midea, FabricAir, Fisair, Yake&Elta Fans. Their wide range of VRF solution, Oil Free Magnetic Bearing Compressor and FabricAir Dummy Blower got most of the attentions. Throughout the fair Tritech stall was in the limelight due to their creative stall design concept and brand positioning.