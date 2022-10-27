GP to gain from Ericsson, Telenor partnership renewal

Ericsson Wednesday announced that it has extended its Global Framework Agreement for operational services and software with Telenor to October 2024.

The framework agreement supports the partnerships between Ericsson and Telenor in Bangladesh (Grameenphone or GP); Malaysia (Digi), Thailand (dtac) and in Singapore.

The original agreement, signed in 2017, was aimed at creating a Common Delivery Centre (CDC) for multiple services such as Network Operations (including enhanced Network Operations Centre automation) Network Design, Planning and Optimization, First Level Operations and intelligent Field Operations, Project Management and Network Implementation Services. As part of the renewal, Ericsson will also deliver its Cognitive Software for planning and tuning. Telenor and Ericsson have jointly received an industry award for CDC achievements in the past.

Rita Mobkel, Head of Global Customer Unit Telenor at Ericsson states, "Ericsson has helped in creating sustainable differentiation for Telenor towards their customers with enhanced performance in multiple dimensions by moving from network-centric operations to user experience-centric operations, using automation and artificial intelligence, while striving for continuous improvement and leveraging Ericsson Operations Engine capabilities for further excellence."





The Ericsson Operations Engine, an AI powered data-driven approach to network managed services, has enabled Telenor to ensure next-generation connectivity and allow its customers to benefit from secure and reliable network performance as well as enhanced user experience.

Pradeep Kotnala, Head of Network Operations and Managed Services, Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India states," Ericsson's industry-leading suite of Cognitive Software solutions provides a unique integration of network design and optimization domain knowledge with advanced AI technologies to truly unleash the full potential of next-generation networks."

Telenor and Ericsson are collaborating further to explore customer centric services in areas like Private Network and Cloud based services that can leverage experience and evolved capabilities from Common Delivery Centre.



















