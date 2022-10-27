RMG industry keen to increase capability, sustainability

Video
Business

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The RMG industry of Bangladesh is strongly focusing on enhancing business capabilities attaching importance to sustainability, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Tuesday.
He said the International Finance Corporation   has already funded several studies for the RMG sector to explore its opportunities and ways to realise them.
A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan met Jiyeon Janice Ryu, Resident Representative of International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Korea on Tuesday.
The BGMEA team included Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Asif Ashraf, Managing Director of DBL Group M. A. Jabbar and Managing Director of Hams Group Engr. Md. Shafiqur Rahman. Nuzhat Anwar, Senior Country Officer, IFC Dhaka and Nishat Chowdhury, Program Manager of IFC's "Partnership for Cleaner Textile: PaCT" program were also present.
They had discussions about issues related to the apparel and textile industry, particularly challenges and ways to accelerate environmental sustainability in the sector.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the IFC of the progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry in the area environmental sustainability, including remarkable results reducing water consumption in the clothing sector of Bangladesh through the PaCT program supported by IFC.
The "Partnership for Cleaner Textile: PaCT" program has been supporting participating factories in reducing the carbon footprint and water footprint.
One of the studies aims to identify potential scope of non-cotton textile and apparel for Bangladesh in the global apparel market and formulate a strategy to develop the country's overall competitiveness and strength in the area.
He requested the IFC Representative in Korea to exchange knowledge and expertise in the area of sustainability from Korean perspective.
Faruque Hassan invited the IFC team in Korea to the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry by showcasing its strengths and encouraging stories internationally.     -UNB


