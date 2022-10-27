

Md Anwar Shafique joins Astha Life Insurance as CEO

He joined 16th BMA Long course of Bangladesh Army in 1985 and commissioned in the East Bengal Regiment in 1987, says a press release.

He is a graduate from Defense Services Command and Staff College and obtained higher degree from National Defense College. He also attained Graduation and Diploma on 'Advanced Intelligence' from Military Intelligence Graduation School, USA. Moreover, he has successfully completed largenumber of courses under United Nations and Cranfield University of UK.

He attained First position in the 'Army Essay Competition-2009' in whole Army. He has mentionable number of research related publications in renowned international journals and prepared the Fundamental Training Pamphlet of Bangladesh Army in 2009. About 03 and half decades of colorful career in Bangladesh Army, he served in various important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments including Army Headquarters and DGFI Headquarters.

Moreover, he served under the United Nations as a pioneer member of Armed Contingent in Iraq-Kuwait Mission and also served as Military Assistant to the Chief of Staff in Ivory Coast. He directly supervised various commercial ventures of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) as the last DMD and held the appointment of Vice Chairman of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited.









