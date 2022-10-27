Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Md Anwar Shafique joins Astha Life Insurance as CEO

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

Md Anwar Shafique joins Astha Life Insurance as CEO

Md Anwar Shafique joins Astha Life Insurance as CEO

Very recently Brigadier General (Retd) Md. Anwar Shafique has joined as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Astha Life Insurance Company Ltd.
He joined 16th BMA Long course of Bangladesh Army in 1985 and commissioned in the East Bengal Regiment in 1987, says a press release.
He is a graduate from Defense Services Command and Staff College and obtained higher degree from National Defense College. He also attained Graduation and Diploma on 'Advanced Intelligence' from Military Intelligence Graduation School, USA.  Moreover, he has successfully completed largenumber of courses under United Nations and Cranfield University of UK.
He attained First position in the 'Army Essay Competition-2009' in whole Army. He has mentionable number of research related publications in renowned international journals and prepared the Fundamental Training Pamphlet of Bangladesh Army in 2009. About 03 and half decades of colorful career in Bangladesh Army, he served in various important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments including Army Headquarters and DGFI Headquarters.
Moreover, he served under the United Nations as a pioneer member of Armed Contingent in Iraq-Kuwait Mission and also served as Military Assistant to the Chief of Staff in Ivory Coast. He directly supervised various commercial ventures of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS) as the last DMD and held the appointment of Vice Chairman of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port
MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College
Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division
NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest
Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary
BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme
Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft