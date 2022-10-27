Bangladesh startup named as AEA semi-finalist

A Bangladeshi startup has been nominated for Asian Entrepreneurship Award (AEA) 2022 as one of 24 semi-finalists from eight Asian countries.

The AEA steering committee nominated iPAGE, an Agritech company in Bangladesh, to participate in the two-day event that started yesterday (Wednesday).

According to Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Dhaka, the Bangladeshi startup qualified for the AEA semifinal for the second consecutive year.

Last year, online restaurant platform 'Ghost Kitchen Bangladesh' was one of the 30 semi-finalists from 13 countries.

The JETRO says iPAGE has been trying to improve smallholder farmers' farming efficiency and supply the national food chain with high-quality demanding products.









