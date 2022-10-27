

Fresh Ceramics celebrates 1 year of success with its dealers

In just the first year of operations, Fresh Ceramics has earned the trust of the Bangladeshi customers. Fresh Ceramics organized a ceremony to celebrate this success with its nationwide dealerson October 25, 2022 at a five-star hotel in Dhaka, says a press release.

MGI Director Tanjima Binthe Mostafa was present at the celebration ceremony.

Fresh Ceramics COO A.K.M. Ziaul Islam, Sr. GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, GM (Accounts) Rajib Kumar Saha, GM (Productions, Factory Complex) Md. Kaoser Alam, DGM (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam and other higher officials of Fresh Ceramics were also present at the ceremony. In the event, Fresh Ceramics higher officials shared their future plans to the dealers.

They also gave the dealers some directions on making Fresh Ceramics more popular to the customers and subsequently, making more profits in their dealership business.

Fresh Ceramics started its journey in 2021 with the promise of best quality products to the Bangladeshi market. With a daily production capacity of 40,000 square-meter, Fresh Ceramics factory is the largest in Bangladesh under one shed. This factory also has the longest kiln in Bangladesh. The construction of the second plant for Fresh Ceramics is almost complete. The second plant will increase the production capacity for Fresh Ceramics, and it will be able to fulfill the market demand of Bangladesh to a greater extent.

















Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), was established with the aim to fulfill the growing demand of ceramics products and to reduce import dependency for the Bangladeshi market.In just the first year of operations, Fresh Ceramics has earned the trust of the Bangladeshi customers. Fresh Ceramics organized a ceremony to celebrate this success with its nationwide dealerson October 25, 2022 at a five-star hotel in Dhaka, says a press release.MGI Director Tanjima Binthe Mostafa was present at the celebration ceremony.Fresh Ceramics COO A.K.M. Ziaul Islam, Sr. GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, GM (Accounts) Rajib Kumar Saha, GM (Productions, Factory Complex) Md. Kaoser Alam, DGM (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam and other higher officials of Fresh Ceramics were also present at the ceremony. In the event, Fresh Ceramics higher officials shared their future plans to the dealers.They also gave the dealers some directions on making Fresh Ceramics more popular to the customers and subsequently, making more profits in their dealership business.Fresh Ceramics started its journey in 2021 with the promise of best quality products to the Bangladeshi market. With a daily production capacity of 40,000 square-meter, Fresh Ceramics factory is the largest in Bangladesh under one shed. This factory also has the longest kiln in Bangladesh. The construction of the second plant for Fresh Ceramics is almost complete. The second plant will increase the production capacity for Fresh Ceramics, and it will be able to fulfill the market demand of Bangladesh to a greater extent.