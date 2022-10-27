Barclays warns on economic uncertainty after profit rise

LONDON, Oct 26: British bank Barclays on Wednesday announced a 10-percent lift in net profit for the third quarter but also revealed rising impairment charges owing to an "uncertain economic environment".

Profit after tax rose to £1.51 billion ($1.73 billion) in the June-September period, up from £1.37 billion in the third quarter last year, Barclays said in a statement, as the banking sector benefits from rising interest rates.

Impairment charges set aside for expected bad loans more than tripled to £381 million.

"We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures," Barclays chief executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan said in a statement.

"Whether helping retail customers to manage their finances or corporate clients navigate markets volatility, we will continue to be focused on meeting their needs." Fallout from the UK government's recent failed budget included huge rises to interest rates on home loans provided by Barclays and its British peers, adding to the country's cost-of-living crisis. -AFP




















