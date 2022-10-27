Banks disburse Tk 6,584cr farm loans in July-Sept

The amount of farm loans disbursed by banks was Tk 6,584.37 crore in the first three months (July-September) in the current financial 2022-2023, which is 21.3 per cent of the total annual disbursement target.

The total recovery position of agricultural credit was Tk 7,076.37 crore in July-September of 2022, which is 26.67 per cent higher than Tk 5,586.11 crore recovered in the same period of the preceding year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

The disbursement of agricultural credit increased by 26.36 per cent or Tk 1,374 crore to Tk 6,584.37 crore in July-September of FY23 from Tk 5,210.5 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Banks disbursed Tk 1,664 crore in July, Tk 2,173 crore in August and Tk 2,747 crore in September as farm loans. The agricultural credit disbursement target has been set at Tk 30,911 crore for FY23, which is 8.88 per cent higher than Tk 28,391 crore targeted in FY22.

The disbursement target of all state-owned commercial banks and state-owned specialised banks together was set at Tk 11,758 crore and that of private commercial banks and foreign commercial banks together at Tk 19,153 crore.

In July-September of 2022, state-owned banks disbursed Tk 2,355 crore while private commercial banks disbursed Tk 4,228 crore as agricultural credit to farmers. The central bank's pressure on banks to expedite disbursement of loans to farmers was one of the key reasons for the increase, BB officials said.

The outstanding balance, including interest, of agricultural credit stood at Tk 50,246.25 crore at the end of September, which is 11 per cent higher than Tk 45,689.74 crore at the end of September 2021.

The classified loan in agricultural sector was Tk 3,985.73 crore at the end of September, which was 7.03 per cent of the total farm loans. The classified loan in agricultural sector was Tk 4,057.47 crore in September 2021. Farm loans are disbursed into two sections - crops and non-farm (livestock) loans.

In the first three months of FY23, Tk 5,483.93 crore was distributed as agriculture loans while Tk 1,100.44 crore was disbursed as non-farm loans, which is 21.3 per cent of the total target.

As agriculture plays a vital role in the country's economy, issuing credit to the farmers has become crucial to keep the agriculture-based rural economy vibrant at a time when the industry and service sectors are struggling due to ongoing global economic crisis, the officials said.

As much as 40.6 per cent of the country's workforce is directly employed in agriculture. As inflation has been rising significantly and import cost swelling the government is giving more importance to agricultural production.



