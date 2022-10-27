

RMG giant Pacific to invest $31.75m in CEPZ, create 5000 jobs

PAL, a sister concern of Pacific Jeans Group, will invest USD $ 31.75 million and 4994 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.

It will produce 18.72 million pieces of men's/women's formal suits, jackets, coats, dress pants, casual wear, boys'/girls casual wear annually .

The group already has 8 operating units in Chattogram EPZ where around 31000 workers are working.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA, and Syed Mohammed Tanvir, Managing Director of Pacific Attires Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations on Tuesday, held at BEPZA Complex in the capital. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Directors Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Nazma Binte Alamgir, Md. Tanvir Hossain and Md. Khorshid Alam was present at the deed signing ceremony. -UNB



















