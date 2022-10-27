Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor

MOSCOW, Oct 26: German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian ministry of industry and trade said Wednesday, becoming the latest automaker to exit since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

"Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to a local investor," Avtodom, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.

"The new owner of the Russian divisions of Mercedes-Benz, Avtodom, will be able to attract other companies as partners for joint productions," the ministry added. Mercedes-Benz confirmed it intended to sell in a separate statement.

"The fulfilment of obligations to customers in Russia... as well as the preservation of jobs for employees of the Russian divisions of the company" were the priority in concluding the deal with Avtodom, general director of Mercedes-Benz-RUS Natalya Koroleva said. -AFP











