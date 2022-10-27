JICA to give Tk 32.27cr for BD HR dev, deals signed



Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan (right), JICA Bangladesh Office Chief Representative Ichiguchi Tomohide (middle) along with Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, display 'Exchange of Notes' at a deal signing ceremony in Dhaka on Wednesday.

In this regard, 'Exchange of Notes' and 'Grant Agreements' were signed Wednesday between the government of Bangladesh and the government of Japan.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and the 'Grant Agreements' on behalf of the government of Bangladesh, while Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, Dhaka signed the 'Grant Agreements' on behalf of the government of Japan, said a press release.

'The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)' is being implemented during the period 2001-2025 by the ERD.

Under the project, the grant provided by the government of Japan is being utilized for scholarships for the BCS Cadre Officers, Bangladesh Judicial Service Officers and First Class Officers of Bangladesh Bank to study Masters and Ph.D. courses at various universities in Japan.

This scholarship is contributing to develop knowledge and skills acquired through higher education from Japanese universities; moreover, it is helping to develop relations between the two countries.

Some 383 officials have achieved Master's degree and 2 officials have achieved Ph.D. degrees from different Japanese Universities.

At present, some 89 officials are pursuing Master's degree and 12 Officials are pursuing Ph.D. degree in Japan. Japan so far spent approximately 5.94 billion Japanese Yen ($40.45 million) as grant for implementing this project for the period 2001-2022.

Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. Japan has contributed significantly to the overall development of the country.

In addition to soft loans, Japan is also providing significant amounts of grant aid and Technical Assistance for different projects, including support to human resource development, socio-economic development and environment protection.

Japan has also been supporting different important projects in Bangladesh under its Debt Cancellation Fund.







