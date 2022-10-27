

BD-Vietnam bilateral trade should cross $2b: DCCI

DCCI president made the observation during a business networking meeting and B2B match-making between the DCCI and the visiting 31-member business delegation from Vietnam at DCCI in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.

Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Do Quoc Hung is leading the Vietnamese business delegation to Bangladesh. Ambassador of the Embassy of Vietnam in Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien was also present during the meeting.

Rizwan Rahman said Bangladesh and Vietnam have been growing remarkably in the recent decades taking initiatives to strengthen economic cooperation in the recent years.

"The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam reached $739.89 million in FY2021 where our export was $61.29 million and import was $678.6 million. The bilateral trade can be enhanced $ 2 billion rationalizing the trade gap through mutual cooperation, exchange of business delegation and joint research," he added.

He urged the Vietnamese investors to take the dividend of our existing competitive trade and investment ambiance in the form of investment, joint ventures and technology transfer in agro processing, shipbuilding, electronics, textile, pharmaceuticals, leather, jute, ceramics, light-engineering industries, Economic zones and Hi-tech parks. To ensure the win-win trade relation, Bangladesh can be included as the member in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and ASEAN, he added.

Pham Viet Chien said, "Bangladesh is a potential business partner of Vietnam. Even in the post-pandemic era, the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Vietnam got much deeper."

He said that in the first nine month of this year the both-way trade crossed $1.1 billion and it is growing day by day. He hoped that the B2B arranged by Dhaka Chamber will pave the way to enhance linkages between the businessmen. He invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in Viet Nam and they are ready to share experience and views with the Bangladeshi counterparts.

Do Quoc Hung said lack of linkages between both parties are responsible for lower trade. He thus suggested more exchange of delegation. He said Bangladesh and Vietnam maintain a good inter-complementary trade relation where both the countries do not have to compete with each other.

Vietnam has already implemented 15 Free Trade Agreements, he added.

He said the more we can arrange B2B, the more opportunity will be created for businesses.

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque, President of Bangladesh-Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce S M Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Later, about one hundred member companies of DCCI took part in an interactive B2B session with 31 visiting Vietnamese companies.









