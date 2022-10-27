Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD-Vietnam bilateral trade should cross $2b: DCCI

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

BD-Vietnam bilateral trade should cross $2b: DCCI

BD-Vietnam bilateral trade should cross $2b: DCCI

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade with Vietnam can be enhanced to US$2 billion rationalising the trade gap through mutual cooperation, exchange of business delegation and joint research.
DCCI president made the observation during a business networking meeting and B2B match-making between the DCCI and the visiting 31-member business delegation from Vietnam at DCCI in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.
Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Do Quoc Hung is leading the Vietnamese business delegation to Bangladesh. Ambassador of the Embassy of Vietnam in Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien was also present during the meeting.
Rizwan Rahman said Bangladesh and Vietnam have been growing remarkably in the recent decades taking initiatives to strengthen economic cooperation in the recent years.
"The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam reached $739.89 million in FY2021 where our export was $61.29 million and import was $678.6 million. The bilateral trade can be enhanced $ 2 billion rationalizing the trade gap through mutual cooperation, exchange of business delegation and joint research," he added.
He urged the Vietnamese investors to take the dividend of our existing competitive trade and investment ambiance in the form of investment, joint ventures and technology transfer in agro processing, shipbuilding, electronics, textile, pharmaceuticals, leather, jute, ceramics, light-engineering industries, Economic zones and Hi-tech parks. To ensure the win-win trade relation, Bangladesh can be included as the member in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and ASEAN, he added.
Pham Viet Chien said, "Bangladesh is a potential business partner of Vietnam. Even in the post-pandemic era, the bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Vietnam got much deeper."
He said that in the first nine month of this year the both-way trade crossed $1.1 billion and it is growing day by day. He hoped that the B2B arranged by Dhaka Chamber will pave the way to enhance linkages between the businessmen. He invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in Viet Nam and they are ready to share experience and views with the Bangladeshi counterparts.
Do Quoc Hung said lack of linkages between both parties are responsible for lower trade. He thus suggested more exchange of delegation. He said Bangladesh and Vietnam maintain a good inter-complementary trade relation where both the countries do not have to compete with each other.
Vietnam has already implemented 15 Free Trade Agreements, he added.
He said the more we can arrange B2B, the more opportunity will be created for businesses.
DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque, President of Bangladesh-Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce S M Rahman also spoke on the occasion.
Later, about one hundred member companies of DCCI took part in an interactive B2B session with 31 visiting Vietnamese companies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port
MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College
Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division
NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest
Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary
BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme
Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft