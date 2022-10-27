Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Importers apprise FBCCI of harassment by customs officials at ports

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Importers of the daily essential commodities and raw materials called for proper management in the ports and an end to the harassment of the Customs and shipping agents.
They came up with the calls at the first meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on Import held on Wednesday morning.
Importers complained that they have been harassed by the port and Customs authority, shipping agents in order to release the imported goods resulting in extra time and money pushing the business and production cost higher.
Chittagong port's lab lacks necessary testing facilities and only one chemical examiner is not sufficient for faster testing and certifications. In addition, goods are frequently sent to different university labs to be examined as the port lab is not capable, which takes more than a month causing interruption in the product supply chain, businessmen claimed.
Customs authority fines up to 300% for the un-willful mistakes in HS Code, Shipping agents also charges different fees including documentation, survey, security fees which cost additional 10 crore taka per day, members of the committee informed.
Speaking as the chief guest FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that the importers with less experience mainly make mistakes in HS code. Hence, he called for better study in HS code. He further said its businessmen's responsibility to help the government in revenue collection. Therefore, he urged businessmen to come forward in this regard.
Like India and Singapore, Bangladesh should also introduce GST instead of VAT, the Senior Vice President stated as his personal opinion. GST will help ease the process of revenue collection, decrease tax evasion, he noted.
Director In-Charge of the committee and FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly informed that Europe and USA standard products are being manufactured in Bangladesh. Therefore, he called the businessmen to harness this capacity and ensure compliance.
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the committee and A2P group Mohammad Khorshed Alam.
Among others, FBCCI Director Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, Rabbani Jabbar, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun, Abu Motaleb, Md. Iqbal Shahriar, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman, Md. Khairul Huda Chopol, Committee Co-chairmen Altaf Hossain Chowdhury (Bacchu), Md. Azizur Rahman, Md. Nadimul Hakim, Syed Md. Bakhtiar were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Land Port
MBL inks deal with Dhaka Imperial College
Salim Anwar joins Padma Bank as Head of Islamic Banking Division
NRBC Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs at 5pc interest
Premier Bank celebrates its 23 years Anniversary
BB eases payment module in post import financing scheme
Indian rice export restriction to end a decade of stable prices
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day led by IT shares


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft