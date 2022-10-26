Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Why not Joj Mia be given compensation, asks HC

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to give adequate compensation to Md Jalal alias Joj Mia who was falsely implicated in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack case and spent five years in jail in connection with the case.
The HC bench also asked the government to explain why wrongful arrest of Joj Mia, arrest warrant and imprisonment should not be declared illegal.
The HC bench comprising Justice Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule during a hearing on a writ petition filed seeking Tk 10 crore as compensation for Joj Mia.
Six government officials including the home secretary, the Inspector General of Police and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and five convicts of the August 21 grenade attack case have been made asked to reply to the rule within four to the rule.
On 21 August in 2004, a grenade attack was carried out on the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in
Dhaka.
Twenty-two people, including Awami League leaders and workers, were killed.
Md Jalal, a man from Senbagh of Noakhali, was wrongfully arrested on June 10, 2005, and kept in custody till June 27, 2009, in the case filed for the incident of the grenade attack on August 21, 2004. He was remanded for 17 days and interrogated by CID.
In the confession given to the court on 26 June, 2005, Joj Mia said he had participated in the grenade attack in exchange for money. Later, Joj Mia claimed that he was intimidated into making a statement about his involvement in the grenade attack.
Later in 2007, the caretaker government came and took the initiative to investigate this case again. After the investigation, the CID issued the charge sheet of the two cases on 11 June, 2008. In the same year, the imprisoned Joj Mia was acquitted.
On September 12, Md Jalal, who had been branded as Joj Mia in connection with the deadly August 21 grenade attack, filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking its order on five convicts to give him Tk 10 crore as compensation for violating his fundamental rights.
He submitted the petition through Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humaun Kabir Pallob and Mohammad Kawsar to the HC also requesting it to ask the government to confiscate all the movable and immovable properties of the five persons if they are found liable for violating his fundamental rights. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Tuesday issued the rule.
Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state during the hearing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why not Joj Mia be given compensation, asks HC
CW, OIC, West can expedite Rohingya return by joining ICJ case: Shahriar
24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail
HC asks to investigate negligence of doctor in school student death
Nepal eager to provide 40 to 50 MW electricity initially: Envoy
684 mobile towers out of 4,563 resume operation
80 lakh facing load-shedding as after-effect of Sitrang: Nasrul
Dengue: 750 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years' jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft