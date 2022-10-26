Why not Joj Mia be given compensation, asks HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to give adequate compensation to Md Jalal alias Joj Mia who was falsely implicated in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack case and spent five years in jail in connection with the case.

The HC bench also asked the government to explain why wrongful arrest of Joj Mia, arrest warrant and imprisonment should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench comprising Justice Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule during a hearing on a writ petition filed seeking Tk 10 crore as compensation for Joj Mia.

Six government officials including the home secretary, the Inspector General of Police and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and five convicts of the August 21 grenade attack case have been made asked to reply to the rule within four to the rule.

On 21 August in 2004, a grenade attack was carried out on the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in

Dhaka.

Twenty-two people, including Awami League leaders and workers, were killed.

Md Jalal, a man from Senbagh of Noakhali, was wrongfully arrested on June 10, 2005, and kept in custody till June 27, 2009, in the case filed for the incident of the grenade attack on August 21, 2004. He was remanded for 17 days and interrogated by CID.

In the confession given to the court on 26 June, 2005, Joj Mia said he had participated in the grenade attack in exchange for money. Later, Joj Mia claimed that he was intimidated into making a statement about his involvement in the grenade attack.

Later in 2007, the caretaker government came and took the initiative to investigate this case again. After the investigation, the CID issued the charge sheet of the two cases on 11 June, 2008. In the same year, the imprisoned Joj Mia was acquitted.

On September 12, Md Jalal, who had been branded as Joj Mia in connection with the deadly August 21 grenade attack, filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking its order on five convicts to give him Tk 10 crore as compensation for violating his fundamental rights.

He submitted the petition through Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humaun Kabir Pallob and Mohammad Kawsar to the HC also requesting it to ask the government to confiscate all the movable and immovable properties of the five persons if they are found liable for violating his fundamental rights. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Tuesday issued the rule.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state during the hearing.