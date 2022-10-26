Video
CW, OIC, West can expedite Rohingya return by joining ICJ case: Shahriar

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has called upon more Commonwealth, OIC members and western countries to join the ICJ case by the Gambia, which will expedite justice for Rohingyas and facilitate their early return.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has made the call at a high-level panel discussion, titled "5 years of the Rohingya Crisis: Renewed Pledges towards Justice and Sustainable Returns," organised at the UK Parliament by Bangladesh High Commission in London on Monday, a Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.
"In the absence of justice and accountability, a political     transition in Myanmar will not fix the Rohingya issue," The State Minister said adding that this time around, accountability must be ensured, justice must be delivered, and impunity must not be allowed by the international community to ensure the return of Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.
 "We, therefore, call upon more Commonwealth, OIC members and western countries to join the ICJ case by the Gambia, which will expedite justice for Rohingyas and facilitate their early return."
The State Minister said each year, under the generous patronage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh spends US$1.22 billion on food, shelter, health, education and skills development of the Rohingyas. The cost is increasing while international assistance is decreasing, he observed.  
After five long years of hosting Rohingyas, it is unjust that only Bangladesh will continue to carry this burden, he said.
The State Minister commended UK's diplomatic leadership at the UN Security Council as a penholder on Myanmar and hoped to see the UK explore all available Council tools to enforce accountability, justice and sustainable returns of the Rohingyas.  
Speaking on the occasion, UK Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and the United Nations at the FCDO, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, paid tribute to Bangabandhu for his lifelong struggle to establish peace and justice and lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for showing "incredible generosity and humanity" to host and protect over a million Rohingyas.   
Lord Ahmad reassured that the UK, as a long-standing friend and partner, would continue support to Bangladesh to find a durable solution to the persisting Rohingya crisis.  
Recalling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's speech at the 75th UNGA, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said the cost of the prolonged presence of Rohingyas on Bangladesh's society, security, resources, economy, environment and ecology is huge, immeasurable and in some cases irreversible. "So, their repatriation, the only sustainable solution to this crisis, is a must and needs to be expedited by the international community."
The envoy praised the UK's recent decision to join the Gambia versus Myanmar case at the ICJ and commended Canada and the Netherlands for their commitment to ensuring justice and redress atrocities committed against the Rohingyas and securing their right of return to their homeland.  
UK's Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific Catherine West MP; Chair of UK All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Bangladesh and the Right of the Rohingya Rushanara Ali, MP; Vice Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Bangladesh and Myanmar Tom Hunt MP; Solicitor General of the Gambia Hussein Thomasi; High Commissioner of Maldives to the UK Dr Farah Faizal; and High Commissioner of Canada Ralph Edward Goodale spoke on the occasion.  


