24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday rejected the remand prayer of 24 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad members, including its DU unit president

Akhter Hossain, in an attempted murder case filed by a Chhatra League leader.

After rejecting their bail and remand prayer, Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur sent them to jail. Sub-Inspector Md Ariful Alam Apu of Shahbagh Police Station, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for each.

Earlier on October 20 , another Dhaka court placed Odhikar Parishad DU unit president Akhter Hossain and its General Secretary Md Akram Hossain on a one-day remand each in an assault case and the court also rejected remand and bail prayers the rest 22 activists and leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad in another case.













