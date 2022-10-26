Video
24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday rejected the remand prayer of 24 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad members, including its DU unit president
Akhter Hossain, in an attempted murder case filed by a Chhatra League leader.
After rejecting their bail and remand prayer, Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur sent them to jail. Sub-Inspector Md Ariful Alam Apu of Shahbagh Police Station, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for each.
Earlier on October 20 , another  Dhaka court  placed Odhikar Parishad  DU unit president Akhter Hossain and its  General Secretary Md Akram Hossain  on a one-day remand each in an assault case and  the court  also rejected remand and bail prayers the rest  22 activists and leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad in another case.


