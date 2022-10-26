HC asks to investigate negligence of doctor in school student death

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to form a probe committee for investigating the negligence of the doctor in the death of school student Tariqul Islam Toha due to wrong treatment at Khidmah Hospital in Khilgaon.

The HC bench asked the chairman of the surgery department of Dhaka Medical College to form a three-member expert committee. It also asked the committee to investigate the negligence of Dr Jahangir Kabir of Khidmah Hospital and submit its report before it by January 30, 2023.

The HC bench comprising Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the order in response to a writ petition filed by Abul Kashem, father of the student.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the inaction in taking appropriate departmental action against Dr Jahangir Kabir should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

Health Secretary, Director General of Health Directorate, President of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, DC of Dhaka, Khidmah Hospital Authority and Dr Md Jahangir Kabir have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Barrister Aneek R Haque and Advocate Muntasir Mahmud Rahman appeared on behalf of the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Arvinda Kumar Roy represented the state during the hearing on the petition.

On December 28 last year, Tariqul Islam Toha alias Prince, a ninth grade student of Motijheel Ideal School and College, died of a perforated oesophagus due to wrong treatment, the family alleged.

Family members said Prince's gallstones were removed on December 18 at Khidma Hospital in Khilgaon following an operation made by Dr Jahangir Kabir, Associate Professor of Cancer Hospital. The operation conducted at around 12:00 o'clock at night. But complications arise after the operation. In this condition, he was forcibly released from the hospital the next day.

After returning home, Prince's condition worsened and he was again admitted to Khidma Hospital on December 21. Relatives complain that Prince left in a coma, but Dr Jahangir did not care about him.











