Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bhandari Calls On PM

Nepal eager to provide 40 to 50 MW electricity initially: Envoy

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

The newly-appointed Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said on Tuesday that Nepal will initially provide 40 to 50 MW electricity to Bangladesh but promised to increase it in future.
The diplomat made the comment when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence-Ganabhaban saying that they (Nepal) promised to supply more after a big power project being implemented in the Himalayan nation is completed.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters quoting the diplomat, Karim said Ghanshyam made the comment when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence-Ganabhaban on Tuesday.
The Nepalese envoy said his country is currently implementing a mega power plant project, Karim said.
"After completing that project Nepal will be able to export more electricity to Bangladesh," Karim quoted the Ambassador as saying.
Bangladesh is eager to buy 500MW electricity from 900MW Upper Karnali Hydropower      Project, which will be developed by India's GMR Group.  
During the meeting Ghanshyam Bhandari also expressed his country's interest to use Banglabandh Land Port of Bangladesh for trading as this port is located nearer than Burimari port, Karim told reporters.  He appreciated Bangladesh's cooperation towards Nepal, saying that many Nepalese students study in Bangladesh for higher degrees.
Sheikh Hasina congratulated the newly-appointed ambassador and assured of cooperation during this term in Bangladesh.  
She recalled Nepal's support to Bangladesh during its Liberation War in 1971 with arms and ammunition to the Freedom Fighters, which she said was very much important for the country.  She emphasised on Bangladesh's connectivity among the countries in the region, especially with Nepal, Bhutan and India.  
She also conveyed her regards to Nepalese President and Prime Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why not Joj Mia be given compensation, asks HC
CW, OIC, West can expedite Rohingya return by joining ICJ case: Shahriar
24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail
HC asks to investigate negligence of doctor in school student death
Nepal eager to provide 40 to 50 MW electricity initially: Envoy
684 mobile towers out of 4,563 resume operation
80 lakh facing load-shedding as after-effect of Sitrang: Nasrul
Dengue: 750 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft