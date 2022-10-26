Nepal eager to provide 40 to 50 MW electricity initially: Envoy

The newly-appointed Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said on Tuesday that Nepal will initially provide 40 to 50 MW electricity to Bangladesh but promised to increase it in future.

The diplomat made the comment when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence-Ganabhaban saying that they (Nepal) promised to supply more after a big power project being implemented in the Himalayan nation is completed.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters quoting the diplomat, Karim said Ghanshyam made the comment when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence-Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

The Nepalese envoy said his country is currently implementing a mega power plant project, Karim said.

"After completing that project Nepal will be able to export more electricity to Bangladesh," Karim quoted the Ambassador as saying.

Bangladesh is eager to buy 500MW electricity from 900MW Upper Karnali Hydropower Project, which will be developed by India's GMR Group.

During the meeting Ghanshyam Bhandari also expressed his country's interest to use Banglabandh Land Port of Bangladesh for trading as this port is located nearer than Burimari port, Karim told reporters. He appreciated Bangladesh's cooperation towards Nepal, saying that many Nepalese students study in Bangladesh for higher degrees.

Sheikh Hasina congratulated the newly-appointed ambassador and assured of cooperation during this term in Bangladesh.

She recalled Nepal's support to Bangladesh during its Liberation War in 1971 with arms and ammunition to the Freedom Fighters, which she said was very much important for the country. She emphasised on Bangladesh's connectivity among the countries in the region, especially with Nepal, Bhutan and India.

She also conveyed her regards to Nepalese President and Prime Minister.











