Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

684 mobile towers out of 4,563 resume operation

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Mobile network operators resumed the operation of 684 out of 4,563 towers that became dysfunctional in the coastal southern region following a power outage due to cyclone Sitrang.
Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Tuesday said the operators are working tirelessly to keep the mobile network fully operational.
Grameenphone Ltd, head of communications, Khairul Basher said, "We have been working tirelessly in collaboration with the
power authorities and the local administration to keep our network running amidst the cyclone and power failure in the affected areas."
Earlier, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), President, Emdadul Hoque, said that the storm is disrupting broadband internet services and it is not possible to keep the network running in areas without electricity.
"In many places, our fibre optic cables are getting damaged and we cannot go out to fix them due to the bad weather. There will be some internet outages because of this and we hope to fix them and get them back up as soon as possible," he said.
In 2020, cyclone Amphan damaged nearly 60% of network towers in the storm-affected areas, cutting off nearly 1,300 towers from the electricity supply.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why not Joj Mia be given compensation, asks HC
CW, OIC, West can expedite Rohingya return by joining ICJ case: Shahriar
24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail
HC asks to investigate negligence of doctor in school student death
Nepal eager to provide 40 to 50 MW electricity initially: Envoy
684 mobile towers out of 4,563 resume operation
80 lakh facing load-shedding as after-effect of Sitrang: Nasrul
Dengue: 750 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft