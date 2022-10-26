684 mobile towers out of 4,563 resume operation

Mobile network operators resumed the operation of 684 out of 4,563 towers that became dysfunctional in the coastal southern region following a power outage due to cyclone Sitrang.

Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Tuesday said the operators are working tirelessly to keep the mobile network fully operational.

Grameenphone Ltd, head of communications, Khairul Basher said, "We have been working tirelessly in collaboration with the

power authorities and the local administration to keep our network running amidst the cyclone and power failure in the affected areas."

Earlier, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), President, Emdadul Hoque, said that the storm is disrupting broadband internet services and it is not possible to keep the network running in areas without electricity.

"In many places, our fibre optic cables are getting damaged and we cannot go out to fix them due to the bad weather. There will be some internet outages because of this and we hope to fix them and get them back up as soon as possible," he said.

In 2020, cyclone Amphan damaged nearly 60% of network towers in the storm-affected areas, cutting off nearly 1,300 towers from the electricity supply.











