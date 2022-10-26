80 lakh facing load-shedding as after-effect of Sitrang: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday that about 80 lakh people are facing load-shedding as an aftereffect of Cyclone Sitrang.

"Of this, some 60 lakh are under the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and the remaining consumers are of other organisations like Nesco and WZPDCO," he told reporters at his office on Tuesday.

"The utility agencies are facing serious trouble with the damaged electric poles and wires, power supply was disrupted when transmission lines were snapped by falling trees, while utility poles were also uprooted in some areas, however, around 2,000 utility poles were damaged across the coastal zone during the cyclone, off it 800 belongs to the Rural electrification Board (REB)," he said at his secretariat office on Tuesday.

He said almost all of the 6 power distributing agencies were halted by the 'Sitrang' but REB and NESCO were the worst sufferer of the cyclone. However, officials and employees are working in the field but we can only say that still 70 per cent of the damaged areas are out of electricity.

There are 4.80 crore total consumers of electricity in the country, of them about 80 lakh are facing load-shedding, Nasrul Hamid said.

"As per the number, a total of 8 million customers remain disconnected from the power grid, we are trying to restore the power supply immediately, right at the moment we could only say that we are hoping to restore power supply to 70 per cent of users by the night (Tuesday) once the transmission lines are repaired," the State Minister said.

He said the utility agencies have started their job (repairs) in different areas since Monday night. However, the hospitals and other essential establishments will be given priority.

Power has been restored in parts of Bangladesh after an 18-hour outage caused by Cyclone Sitrang as it tore into coasts between Chattogram and Barishal.

Until 12:00pm on Tuesday, the urban parts of Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Chandpur and Lakshmipur under the Power Development Board were still without power.

Repairs to transmission lines were ongoing in Jhalakathi town, Kathalia Upazila, Bhola's Charfesson, and Faridpur's Bhanga and Goalanda, where power is supplied by the West Zone Power Distribution Company or WZPDC.

The Power Division issued an order on Monday night asking all the organisations to open control rooms to take measures and assess any damage by Cyclone Sitrang, and inform the Power Division immediately. However, they are now calculating the damages of their respective organizations.

The State Minister, however, said the total damage was not calculated yet. "It will take some more time to get a complete picture of the damages", he said.













