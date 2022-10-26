Dengue: 750 new patients hospitalised

Another 750 patients were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Of the new patients, 494 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 256 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 3,416 dengue patients, including 2,224 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 118 on Monday with five more deaths reported from Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

With this the Dengue death toll from Dhaka rose to 70, it stood at four in Khulna and at three in Mymensingh.

The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 36 in Chattogram division and at five in Barishal division.

The Directorate has recorded 32,716 dengue cases and 29,466 recoveries so far this year. -UNB









