Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 750 new patients hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Another 750 patients were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
Of the new patients, 494 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 256 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 3,416 dengue patients, including 2,224 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 118 on Monday with five more deaths reported from Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.
With this the Dengue death toll from Dhaka rose to 70, it stood at four in Khulna and at three in Mymensingh.
The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 36 in Chattogram division and at five in Barishal division.
The Directorate has recorded 32,716 dengue cases and 29,466 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why not Joj Mia be given compensation, asks HC
CW, OIC, West can expedite Rohingya return by joining ICJ case: Shahriar
24 Chhatra Odhikar men denied bail, sent to jail
HC asks to investigate negligence of doctor in school student death
Nepal eager to provide 40 to 50 MW electricity initially: Envoy
684 mobile towers out of 4,563 resume operation
80 lakh facing load-shedding as after-effect of Sitrang: Nasrul
Dengue: 750 new patients hospitalised


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft