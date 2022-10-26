Emir of Qatar to visit BD after FIFA WC  

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al Qahtani said on Tuesday that His Highness the Emir of Qatar has accepted the invitation from the President of Bangladesh to undertake a visit to Dhaka after the FIFA World Cup Tournament.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar has disclosed this

on Tuesday while he paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office.

During the meeting the Ambassador stated that His Highness the Emir of Qatar was very keen on developing the bilateral relations to new heights and he has accepted the invitation from the President of Bangladesh. He handed over the official acceptance letter from Qatari Emir to the Foreign Minister for onward transmission to the President.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador in his office and exchanged views on various bilateral issues of mutual interests. The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction at the state of excellent bilateral engagements between Bangladesh and Qatar in various fields including political, economic, defence, manpower and trade.

He thanked Qatar for hosting the Second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Doha last month adding that the FOC took up for discussion many pertinent issues of our interests including recruitment of manpower including doctors, nurses, engineers, and technicians to Qatar, enhancing the current 'quota of supply' of LNG to Bangladesh, Bangladesh's willingness to contribute to Qatar's food security through direct supply of food grains and agro-products, enhancing bilateral trade and Qatari investment in SEZs and Hi-tech Parks of Bangladesh and a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The Qatari Ambassador responded that Qatar side was satisfied at the outcome of the FOC and both sides were working on the arrangement of the exchange of high level visit between the two countries' leadership.

He stated that Bangladesh government has set up 100 Special Economic Zones where Qatari investors could invest and urged the Ambassador to explore the opportunity to invest in various sectors including the LNG and Power sector. In reply, the Envoy commended Bangladesh's quest for development and peace in its strides for economic emancipation under the capable and courageous leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the Qatari leadership for the country's smart preparedness in hosting the World Cup Tournament in Doha in coming November this year. He expressed hope that the two countries would engage efforts in making the upcoming high level visit successful. The envoy conveyed his eagerness to work more closely with Bangladesh side in the coming days. He handed over a replica of the FIFA World Cup to the Foreign Minister.











