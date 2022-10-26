Video
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022
Uncertainty looms over distribution of free textbooks

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Uncertainty prevails regarding distribution of free textbooks to students of primary and secondary schools on January 1, the first day of school year as printing of new books is yet to start.
Publishers said that they did not start printing the books as they were yet to receive performance guarantee funds from the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE).
The DPE keeps 10 per cent of the proceeds of  printing bills as guarantee and returns the money in next year's March with a clearance letter certificate, for use by the publishers to apply for loans from banks.
The publishers said that banks were refusing oans because the authorities haven't given them clearance certificates, which was hindering printing the books.
They also blamed lack of paper and the failure of the authorities to complete the new curriculum for the  delay in publishing new textbooks for students from Class 1 to 7.
The education ministry has given printers 70 days to supply the new textbooks.
The printers might need an additional 28 days with a penalty, therefore, it would take 98 days to deliver the textbooks.
Usually, one-third of the new textbooks are sent to upazilas by mid-October each year.
But this time, it did not happen.
Bangladesh Textbook Printing and Marketing Association, president,     Tofael Khan blamed the education ministry and the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) for the delay.
The publishers will not start printing new textbooks until they get  performance guarantee fund.
Director General of the DPE, Shah Rezwan Hayat said, "We have almost resolved the problems. We will release the fund as early as possible and will provide the clearance certificates."
NCTB Chairman Professor Md Farhadul Islam said he had spoke with the State Minister for Primary and Mass Education for resolving the problems so that the printing of textbooks can start without further delays. The publishers said frequent power outage was hampering their work for which there could be  delays in providing new textbooks.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni expressed  concern over the issue of distributing new textbooks and said, "We are still hopeful."  
NCTB said 34, 61, 63,000 text books will be printed for the next academic year, 9,98,53,000 for pre-primary and primary students and 24,63,10,000 for secondary school students.
About four crore students are studying in around 2,00,000 schools pre-primary and secondary schools in Bangladesh.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
