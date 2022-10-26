Sitrang claims 35 lives across country



Vast Aman paddy field has been damaged by the Cyclone Sitrang at Kalai upazila in Jaipurhat. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to a statement of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry issued on Tuesday around 10,000 homes,

6,000 hectares of cropland and 1,000 fish 'ghers' were damaged at 419 unions across the country.

At a post-cyclone press conference held in the Ministry conference room at the Secretariat, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman disclosed this information.

The Cyclone Sitrang hit the country on Sunday evening and wreaked havoc throughout the country on Monday. On Tuesday, the cyclone turned into a tropical depression and moved away from the country.

Our Correspondents from the cyclone-affected districts report that at least 35 people have lost their lives in 14 cyclone-affected districts across the country due to the impact of the cyclone formed on the North Bay and crossed the country's coastal region through the coast of Bhola and Barguna.

State Minister Enamur Rahman informed that the families of each deceased were given Tk 25,000.

In the press conference, Dr Enamur also informed, "Another cyclone is coming in December this year. We are taking preparation for facing it following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's direction."

The cyclone affected fishermen will be given interest-free loans, he added.

Enamur said that among the nine dead people, eight died under falling trees due to the cyclonic storm.

"The volunteers of Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) and local administration have worked hard to shift the coastal people to the cyclone shelters. They could take at least 10 lakh people to the shelters for their safety. After the cyclone, the sheltered people have started leaving the shelters. By Tuesday morning, all people have left the shelters," he informed.

Earlier on the day, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said in a press briefing that efforts are underway to restore electricity supply to 80 lakh cyclone-affected people who are facing power-cut and load-shedding right as an aftereffect of cyclone Sitrang.

He said there are 4.80 crore consumers of electricity in the country, of them about 80 lakh are facing load-shedding. "We are trying to restore electric connection for consumers as soon as possible."

He, however, informed that the hospitals and other essential establishments are given priority now.

Around 2,000 electric poles, including 800 poles of the Rural Electrification Board, have been damaged in the cyclone, he said.

As Cyclone Sitrang passed through the country, it trigged tidal surges in the coastal districts of Noakhali, Bhola, Barguna, Barishal and Cox's Bazar.

According to the reports of our correspondents from different districts, eight deaths were reported in Chattogram, four in Bhola, three in Cumilla, Tangail and Munshiganj each while two in Sirajganj, Gopalganj, and Cox's Bazar, one each in Narail, Barguna, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Shariatpur, Munsiganj, Gazipur, Brahmanbaria and Khulna districts.

Quoting Deputy Commissioner Zahid Iqbal, our Cox's Bazar correspondent reports that in Cox's Bazar, at least 6,500 houses in 47 unions were damaged and 2 lakh people were affected by the Sitrang.

The department concerned is still working to assess the overall damages, he added.

According to primary sources, the DC said, Cox's Bazar coastal areas were inundated with 6 to 7 feet high tidal surges induced by the cyclone.

Besides, the road links in the island upazila of Maheshkhali remained snapped due to the storm, said Matarbari Union Parishad Chairman Abu Haider.

Some people still remained marooned in Dhalghata union of Maheshkhali and Kutubdia upazilas, the chairman added. In addition, Marine Drive road was damaged at two points.

Many houses have collapsed in several places of Faridpur district and there has been extensive damage to trees and crops due to the adverse impact of the cyclone.

The Agriculture Department of Faridpur has started the work of assessing the damage to the crops including vegetables in Faridpur.

Our Correspondent from Khulna reported that about 1,600 houses and crops have been damaged due to heavy rain and wind including Aman paddy in some areas.

In Patenga, thousands of people are now living under the open sky after more than 300 houses were damaged by Cyclone Sitrang.

Champa Rani Jaldash, a resident of Halishahar, said she took shelter in the embankment with three children when the cyclone hit the coastal area around 10:30pm.

"I couldn't take any belongings with us in a rush. The cyclone washed away everything. No food or clothing is left behind. My husband's fishing net worth around Tk 100,000 was swept away," she lamented.

Cyclone Sitrang damaged hundreds of houses, Aman paddy and other winter crops in Lakshmipur.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamruzzaman said some 240 buffaloes and eight cows were washed away from various locations along the Meghna River.

Besides, the majority of the district experienced power outages for hours. Lakshmipur Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) General Manager Zakir Hossain said 365 electric poles were damaged in the cyclone severing some 450 connections in the district. Estimated damage is approximately Tk 50 lakh.

In Satkhira, 410 hectares of paddy were destroyed as a result of heavy rain and strong winds caused by Cyclone Sitrang.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Satkhira, 31 hectares of mustard fields, 128 hectares of vegetables and 410 hectares of paddy were damaged in the district.

In Cumilla, cyclone Sitrang affected 652 hectares of cropland, including 367 hectares of paddy field and 285 hectares of vegetable land, according to the district agriculture office. Cumilla recorded 62.6mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The maximum wind speed was 63kmh when Sitrang crossed Cumilla.

During the cyclone, three persons of a family - Nizam Uddin, his wife Sharmin Akter and four-year old daughter Nusrat Akter died as a tree fell on their house.

Although the power connection was snapped for a long time, electricity started restoring to the city on Tuesday.

In Brahmanbaria, two people died during Monday's storm. The deceased are Zainal Abedin Bhuiyan, 27, of Dhwajnagar village in Kasba upazila and Ripon Mia, 28, of Noagaon union of Sarail upazila.

In the dredger capsize incident in Mirshwarai on Chattogram, some eight workers have lost their lives. The divers of Fire Service and Bangladesh Navy have recovered their bodies on Tuesday.

The dredger sank while the workers were pumping out sand from the Sandweep Channel in the area on Monday night.













