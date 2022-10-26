Video
PM greets Rishi Sunak

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday greeted new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying she looks forward to working closely with him in further strengthening "our long-standing political, economic, and strategic partnerships". "I, on behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, extend the heartiest congratulations to Your Excellency on your assumption of the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," she said in a congratulatory letter.
She also said: "It makes
me happy to see a young Briton of South Asian heritage of your credentials and dynamism in this top leadership position. I wish your excellence in serving the British people and promoting peace worldwide shall be a testament to your visionary leadership."
She stressed that Bangladesh and the United Kingdom enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance.
"Over time our robust cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development has grown from strength to strength. On top of everything, the more vibrant Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK serves as the common treasure for developing the two countries."
PM Hasina mentioned that this year Bangladesh and Britain celebrated 50 years of friendship between the two Commonwealth nations.
She wished Sunak the best of health, happiness, and success while rendering his high responsibility and peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the United Kingdom.    -UNB


