2 cops, accused killed in Tangail road crash

TANGAIL, Oct 25: Two policemen and an accused of a rape case were killed and three others injured when a microbus hit a stationary truck on Tangail-Jamalpur road at Golabari Bus Stand in Madhupur upazila of Tangail district on Monday night.

The two policemen were identified as constable Sohel Rana of Ghatail upazila and constable Nurul Islam of Mymensingh district while the accused was identified as Lal Mia. Mazharul Amin, officer-in-charge of Madhupur Police Station, sub-inspector Azizul Islam of Narayanpur police camp under Jamalpur Sadar Police Station along with two accused of a rape case-Lalon and Abdul Latif- and the two constables went to Dhaka by a microbus for DNA test .

The accident occurred at 8 pm when the microbus hit a stationary truck while giving side to another truck coming from the opposite direction during storm, leaving six people including the driver injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared constables Nurul, Sohel and accused Lalon dead. The other injured sub-inspector Azizul, another accused A Latif and microbus driver Saiful Islam were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital. -UNB